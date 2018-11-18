The Dixie HummingbirdsFormed 1928
The Dixie Hummingbirds
1928
The Dixie Hummingbirds Biography
The Dixie Hummingbirds are an influential American gospel music group, spanning more than 80 years from the jubilee quartet style of the 1920s, through the "hard gospel" quartet style of gospel's golden age in the 1940s and 1950s, to the eclectic pop-tinged songs of today. The Hummingbirds inspired a number of imitators, such as Jackie Wilson and James Brown, who adapted the shouting style and enthusiastic showmanship of hard gospel to secular themes to help create soul music in the 1960s.
The Dixie Hummingbirds Tracks
If Anybody Asks You
Loves Me Like A Rock
When I found Jesus Christ
Ira Tucker Sr., Roxie Moore, Larry Campbell, The Dixie Hummingbirds & Ira Tucker, Sr
Trouble In My Way
I Know I've Been Changed
Devil Can't Harm a Praying Man
You Got To Live So That My God Can Use You
Tenderness
Paul Simon
Waiting For Jesus
The Final Edition
Nobody Knows The Trouble I Seen
Come Out To The Programmes
I'll Never Forget
The Assassination
