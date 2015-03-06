Ostad ElahiBorn 11 September 1895. Died 19 October 1974
Ostad Elahi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1895-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59f2fd28-7677-44a5-bafc-03f765beefa5
Ostad Elahi Biography (Wikipedia)
Nur Ali Elahi (or Ostad Elahi var. Nūr ‘Alī Ilāhī, Nour Ali Elahi, Persian: نورعلی الهی - استاد الهی) (September 11, 1895 – October 19, 1974) was an Iranian philosopher, jurist and musician of Kurdish descent whose work investigated the metaphysical dimension of human beings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ostad Elahi Tracks
Sort by
Saru Khani Suite
Ostad Elahi
Saru Khani Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saru Khani Suite
Last played on
Ostad Elahi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist