BadlandsUSA,heavy metal band led by Jake E. Lee. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1992
Badlands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59f14f5a-5226-4ef6-8c82-c3209c578b7a
Badlands Biography (Wikipedia)
Badlands was a band founded by former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee and former Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer. Badlands also featured bassist Greg Chaisson. After the first Badlands album, Eric Singer was replaced by Jeff Martin. The group lasted from 1988 to 1993 and released two albums, Badlands (1989) and Voodoo Highway (1991) before Gillen left and was replaced by singer John West from New York. Gillen's death in 1993 effectively ended any hopes of re-uniting the project. The album Dusk (a demo recorded in 1992 - 1993) was posthumously released in 1998.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Badlands Tracks
Sort by
Dreams In The Dark
Badlands
Dreams In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreams In The Dark
Last played on
High Wire
Badlands
High Wire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Wire
Last played on
Badlands Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist