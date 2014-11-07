Chris BrownCanadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist
Chris Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59f06a94-5d1f-48fe-9e73-fa47d15e6fc2
Chris Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Christopher Brown is a Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Brown Tracks
Sort by
NewFlame
CHRIS BROWN + USHER & RICK ROSS
NewFlame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
NewFlame
Performer
Last played on
Yeah 3 X
Chris Brown
Yeah 3 X
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btj1l.jpglink
Yeah 3 X
Last played on
Chris Brown Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist