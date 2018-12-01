Witchingseason are an English 4-piece alt-rock band, widely known for their dark, hypnotic noise, with songs like The Healer and Codeine. With their new album 'Melancholy Disco', Witchingseason continue to explore the balance between lo-fi and high-energy alt-rock, with the hypnotic vocals of Reynolds.

Their first EP 'Celosia', attracted critical success, with airplay on BBC Radio 1's Daniel P Carters Rock Show, DAB station Planet Rock and their debut music video on UK 'Scuzz TV'.

Since their formation, Witchingseason have released 5 singles, an eponymous EP and Celosia (along with a music video for their hit single 'The Healer'), and more recently their debut studio album; Melancholy Disco.

Witchingseason broke into the mainstream in 2017, with Metal Talk describing the band as (having a) "...macabre and ethereal low-fi sludgy sound..." and their album Celosia as "...a wealth of rocking talent, gasoline drenched guitars and doom sensibilities which are all beautifully demonstrated in the track 'Celosia' and the hypnotic blues rock of 'Codeine'. Heavy and impressive guitar riffs are teamed with fierce drum beats and all stitched together with Tom Reynolds' coarse and captivating vocals."