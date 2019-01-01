Sudesh BhonsleBorn 1 July 1960
Sudesh Bhonsle
1960-07-01
Sudesh Bhonsle Biography (Wikipedia)
Sudesh Bhosle is an Indian playback singer who primarily sings for Bollywood films. He was born to N.R. Bhosle and Sumantai Bhosle. Bhosle is known for his ability to mimic actor Amitabh Bachchan, having sung for him in various films.
Jumma Chumma De De
Sudesh Bhonsle
Jumma Chumma De De
Jumma Chumma De De
Sona Sona
Sudesh Bhonsle
Sona Sona
Sona Sona
Say Shava Shava
Alka Yagnik
Say Shava Shava
Say Shava Shava
Meri Makhna Meri Soniye
Sudesh Bhonsle
Meri Makhna Meri Soniye
Meri Makhna Meri Soniye
Ore Saawariya (Remix)
Amitabh Bachchan
Ore Saawariya (Remix)
Ore Saawariya (Remix)
Na Na Na Na Re
Daler Mehndi
Na Na Na Na Re
Na Na Na Na Re
Imli Ka Boota
Mohammed Aziz
Imli Ka Boota
Imli Ka Boota
