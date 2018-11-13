Cecil ColesBorn 7 October 1888. Died 26 April 1918
Cecil Coles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04hpj61.jpg
1888-10-07
Cecil Coles Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecil Frederick Coles (7 October 1888 – 26 April 1918) was a Scottish composer who was killed on active service in World War I.
Cecil Coles Tracks
Behind the Lines
Behind the Lines
Coles: Behind The Lines
Coles: Behind The Lines
Orchestra
Behind the lines; 3rd movt - Cortège
Behind the lines; 3rd movt - Cortège
From the Scottish Highlands
From the Scottish Highlands
Behind the Lines - Cortège
Behind the Lines - Cortège
Fra Giacomo
Fra Giacomo
Orchestra
From the Scottish Highlands
From the Scottish Highlands
Orchestra
Coles: Behind the lines - suite for small orch:1st mvt; Estaminet du carrefour
Coles: Behind the lines - suite for small orch:1st mvt; Estaminet du carrefour
Cortege - from Behind the Lines
Cortege - from Behind the Lines
Fantastic in appearance (Four Verlaine Songs)
Fantastic in appearance (Four Verlaine Songs)
Singer
Elegy
Elegy
Sorrowful Dance
Sorrowful Dance
Performer
Behind the Lines, Cortege
Behind the Lines, Cortege
From The Scottish Highlands, Prelude Presto scherzoso - allegro maestoso
Sorrowful dance, orch. Martyn Brabbins
Sorrowful dance, orch. Martyn Brabbins
