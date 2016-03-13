Vikter Duplaix
Vikter Duplaix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59e8c378-08ae-4406-9213-2bc5f918557a
Vikter Duplaix Tracks
Sort by
From Another World (feat. Vikter Duplaix)
Boddhi Satva
From Another World (feat. Vikter Duplaix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q7rm.jpglink
From Another World (feat. Vikter Duplaix)
Last played on
This Love (feat. Vikter Duplaix)
Avokado
This Love (feat. Vikter Duplaix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Love (feat. Vikter Duplaix)
Performer
Last played on
From Another World ft Vikter Duplaix
Boddhi Satva
From Another World ft Vikter Duplaix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q7rm.jpglink
From Another World ft Vikter Duplaix
Last played on
From Another World
Vikter Duplaix
From Another World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Another World
Performer
Last played on
I See You
Cuebur
I See You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I See You
Last played on
In the dark
Adesse Versions & Vikter Duplaix
In the dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the dark
Performer
Last played on
From Another World
Boddhi Satva
From Another World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q7rm.jpglink
From Another World
Last played on
Manhood
Vikter Duplaix
Manhood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manhood
Last played on
Looking For Love (Bugz In The Attic Remix)
Vikter Duplaix
Looking For Love (Bugz In The Attic Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking For Love (Bugz In The Attic Remix)
Last played on
Vikter Duplaix Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist