Jim ReidJesus and Mary Chain. Born 29 December 1961
1961-12-29
James McLeish Reid (born 29 December 1961) is the lead singer for the alternative rock band The Jesus and Mary Chain, which he formed with his elder brother and guitarist William Reid.
"The best rock and roll is about people that haven't been invited to the party" - Jim Reid on The Jesus and Mary Chain
2017-02-22
The alternative-rock front man talks about their new album Damage and Joy plus their forthcoming performance at the Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom as part of the 6 Music Festival.
