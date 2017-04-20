"The best rock and roll is about people that haven’t been invited to the party” - Jim Reid on The Jesus and Mary Chain

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqlpy.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqlpy.jpg

2017-02-22T11:35:00.000Z

The alternative-rock front man talks about their new album Damage and Joy plus their forthcoming performance at the Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom as part of the 6 Music Festival.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tpkcm