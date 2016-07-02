James DapognyAmerican jazz musicologist. Born 3 September 1940
James Dapogny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59e81b0c-694a-463c-8d81-e98904588cbe
James Dapogny Biography (Wikipedia)
James Dapogny (born September 3, 1940, Berwyn, Illinois) is an American jazz musicologist, pianist and bandleader, active principally in the traditional jazz revival scene.
Dapogny has led an ensemble called the Chicago Jazz Band since 1975, which has played with Sippie Wallace and the Chenille Sisters and made appearances often on the Prairie Home Companion. He holds a Ph.D in composition, and has taught at the University of Michigan since 1966.
Dapogny has written extensively about Jelly Roll Morton, including liner notes for the release of his Library of Congress recordings. He also edits Jazz Masterworks Editions, a series initiated by Oberlin College and the Smithsonian Institution.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Dapogny Tracks
Sort by
Rag (In memoriam Johannes Brahms)
James Dapogny
Rag (In memoriam Johannes Brahms)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rag (In memoriam Johannes Brahms)
Last played on
Back to artist