Chamaeleon Church was an American psychedelic rock band formed in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1967. Founded by singer-songwriter Ted Myers after the disbandment of the Lost, Chamaeleon Church recorded one self-titled album in 1968. Similar to other psychedelic groups native to Boston, the band is remembered for its relation to the Bosstown Sound. In addition, the band had future actor and comedian Chevy Chase as a member.