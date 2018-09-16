Vincent GalloBorn 11 April 1961
Vincent Gallo
1961-04-11
Vincent Gallo (born April 11, 1961) is an American actor, director, model, musician and painter. Though he has had minor roles in mainstream films such as Arizona Dream, The Funeral and Palookaville, he is most associated with independent movies, including Buffalo '66, which he wrote, directed, scored and starred in and The Brown Bunny, which he also wrote, directed, produced, starred in and photographed. In the early 2000s, he released several solo recordings on Warp Records.
When
When
And A Coloured Sky Coloured Grey
My Beautiful White Dog
My Beautiful White Dog
Laura
Laura
Was
Was
Apple Girl
Apple Girl
I Wrote This Song For The Girl Paris Hilton
Honey Bunny
Honey Bunny
And It Fights in May
And It Fights in May
Paris Hilton Song
Paris Hilton Song
