Jake Williams is a British electronic music producer and remixer, who currently records and performs as Rex the Dog. Williams first found success as JX in 1994 following a recording contract with Hooj Choons, a United Kingdom dance independent record label. Williams has also recorded as Mekka and wrote the song 'Bullet In The Gun' as part of Paul Oakenfold's collective Planet Perfecto.

