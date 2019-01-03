JXBorn 1974
JX Biography (Wikipedia)
Jake Williams is a British electronic music producer and remixer, who currently records and performs as Rex the Dog. Williams first found success as JX in 1994 following a recording contract with Hooj Choons, a United Kingdom dance independent record label. Williams has also recorded as Mekka and wrote the song 'Bullet In The Gun' as part of Paul Oakenfold's collective Planet Perfecto.
JX Tracks
Son Of A Gun
There's Nothing I Won't Do
Son of a Gun (Clean)
Son Of A Gun (Original Hooj Edit)
