Oludemilade Martin Alejo (born January 29, 1993), popularly known by his stage name YCEE, is a Nigerian rapper and songwriter currently signed to Tinny Entertainment. He rose to limelight after one of his singles titled "Condo", which features vocals from Patoranking, earned him two nominations at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. He was also nominated in the "Best Artist in African Pop" category at the 2015 All Africa Music Awards. In October 2016, YCEE signed a record deal with Sony Music. In December 2016, He was nominated in the "Next Rated" category at The Headies 2016