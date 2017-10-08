Niall MorrisBorn 1975
Niall Morris
1975
Niall Morris Biography (Wikipedia)
Niall Morris (born 1975) is an Irish classical singer and producer.
Niall Morris Tracks
Powder her Face (opening)
Thomas Adès
Powder Her Face (Act 1, Sc 2: Pantomime - extract)
Thomas Adès
