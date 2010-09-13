Gup-E
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59db8b0f-ce88-49dd-bd38-0a1984500899
Gup-E Tracks
Sort by
Ringa Ringa Riddim (Feat. Ajaxxx)
Gup-E
Ringa Ringa Riddim (Feat. Ajaxxx)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ringa Ringa Riddim (Feat. Ajaxxx)
Last played on
Meh Nachugi
Gup-E
Meh Nachugi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meh Nachugi
Last played on
Stand Up Tall
Gup-E
Stand Up Tall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand Up Tall
Last played on
Toma Remix (Feat. Pitbull & Lil John)
Gup-E
Toma Remix (Feat. Pitbull & Lil John)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toma Remix (Feat. Pitbull & Lil John)
Toxic Raindrops (Feat. Chimz)
Gup-E
Toxic Raindrops (Feat. Chimz)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toxic Raindrops (Feat. Chimz)
Meh Nachu Gi (Im Gonna Dance)
Gup-E
Meh Nachu Gi (Im Gonna Dance)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meh Nachu Gi (Im Gonna Dance)
When Wilco Come Around (Feat. Raja Wilco)
Gup-E
When Wilco Come Around (Feat. Raja Wilco)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Wilco Come Around (Feat. Raja Wilco)
Intro (Feat. VDeezy & Chimz)
Gup-E
Intro (Feat. VDeezy & Chimz)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intro (Feat. VDeezy & Chimz)
Put Your Hands Up [Remix]
Gup-E
Put Your Hands Up [Remix]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put Your Hands Up [Remix]
Last played on
Back to artist