Houria Aïchi Biography (Wikipedia)
Houria Aïchi (Berber languages: ⵃⵓⵔⵉⴰ ⴰⵢⵛⵉ; born in Batna) is an Algerian Berber singer of chaoui music. She sings songs learnt in childhood, accompanied by bendir. She performed regularly in Paris from the 1990s.
Impossible Oubli
Les Pèlerins
El Qalb Bet Sali
