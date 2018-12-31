Lucie SilvasBorn 4 September 1977
Lucie Silvas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-09-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59daa33b-98b4-49f6-aac2-af86621c7721
Lucie Silvas Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucie Silvas (born Lucie Joanne Silverman, 4 September 1977) is a British singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucie Silvas Tracks
Sort by
Breathe In
Lucie Silvas
Breathe In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breathe In
Last played on
Change My Mind
Lucie Silvas
Change My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Change My Mind
Last played on
Lean on Me
Lucie Silvas
Lean on Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lean on Me
Last played on
Just For The Record
Lucie Silvas
Just For The Record
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just For The Record
Last played on
People Can Change
Lucie Silvas
People Can Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
People Can Change
Last played on
Nothing Else Matters
Lucie Silvas
Nothing Else Matters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Else Matters
Last played on
You Were Always on My Mind
Lucie Silvas
You Were Always on My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Were Always on My Mind
Last played on
Smoke (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Lucie Silvas
Smoke (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoke (Somebody Stop Me)
Lucie Silvas
Smoke (Somebody Stop Me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoke (Somebody Stop Me)
Last played on
Letters To Ghosts
Lucie Silvas
Letters To Ghosts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letters To Ghosts
Last played on
What You're Made Of
Lucie Silvas
What You're Made Of
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What You're Made Of
Last played on
Roots
Lucie Silvas
Roots
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roots
Last played on
Letters To ghosts (Live In Session)
Lucie Silvas
Letters To ghosts (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letters To ghosts (Live In Session)
Last played on
Unbreakable Us (Live In Session)
Lucie Silvas
Unbreakable Us (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unbreakable Us (Live In Session)
Last played on
That's All Right
Lucie Silvas
That's All Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's All Right
Last played on
Don't Look Back
Lucie Silvas
Don't Look Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Look Back
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lucie Silvas
Lucie Silvas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist