Luben YordanoffViolin. Born 1926. Died 4 September 2011
1926
Liturgie de cristal; Vocalise; Abîme des oiseaux (Quartet for the End of Time)
Olivier Messiaen
Danse macabre
Camille Saint‐Saëns
