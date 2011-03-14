Barbara KanamBorn 1 January 1970
Barbara Kanam
1970-01-01
Barbara Kanam Biography
Barbara Kanam (born September 27, 1973) is an award-winning Congolese singer-songwriter, music producer and actress.
Djarabi
