Tish Hinojosa
Born 6 December 1955
Tish Hinojosa
1955-12-06
Tish Hinojosa Biography (Wikipedia)
Leticia ("Tish") Hinojosa (born December 6, 1955, San Antonio, Texas) is a folksinger recording in both Spanish and English. Hinojosa was the youngest of 13 children. Hinojosa's parents were Mexican immigrants. Known for singing both traditional Mexican folksongs and her own original songs, both in Spanish and English, Hinojosa accompanies herself on guitar, which she plays right-handed although she is naturally lefthanded. Hinojosa has charted twice on the Billboard country charts and has recorded several albums, primarily for Rounder Records.
Her 1992 album Culture Swing won the NAIRD Indie Folk Album of the Year.
Tish Hinojosa Tracks
By The Rio Grande
Tish Hinojosa
By The Rio Grande
By The Rio Grande
Shotgun Rider
Tish Hinojosa
Shotgun Rider
Shotgun Rider
Noche Sin Estrellas (Night Without Stars)
Tish Hinojosa
Noche Sin Estrellas (Night Without Stars)
Mountain Lullabye
Tish Hinojosa
Mountain Lullabye
Mountain Lullabye
I Hope Forever You'll be Mine
Tish Hinojosa
I Hope Forever You’ll be Mine
I Hope Forever You’ll be Mine
Looking For My Love In The Pouring Rain
Tish Hinojosa
Looking For My Love In The Pouring Rain
In The Real West
Tish Hinojosa
In The Real West
In The Real West
