The WeepiesFormed 2001
The Weepies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59d34d63-e209-4f26-8a09-b08d12202082
The Weepies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Weepies are an American indie pop-folk duo of married singer-songwriters Deb Talan and Steve Tannen. Their music has been described as "subtly intoxicating folk-pop".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Weepies Tracks
Sort by
Nobody knows me at all
The Weepies
Nobody knows me at all
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody knows me at all
Last played on
Gotta Have You
The Weepies
Gotta Have You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gotta Have You
Last played on
Slow Pony Home
The Weepies
Slow Pony Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slow Pony Home
Last played on
Take It from Me
The Weepies
Take It from Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take It from Me
Last played on
Antarctica
The Weepies
Antarctica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antarctica
Last played on
Same Changes
The Weepies
Same Changes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Same Changes
Last played on
Old Coyote
The Weepies
Old Coyote
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Coyote
Last played on
Can't Go Back Now
The Weepies
Can't Go Back Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Go Back Now
Last played on
When You Go Away
The Weepies
When You Go Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Go Away
Last played on
Orbiting
The Weepies
Orbiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orbiting
Last played on
City Wide Rodeo
The Weepies
City Wide Rodeo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City Wide Rodeo
Last played on
Hummingbird
The Weepies
Hummingbird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hummingbird
Last played on
Stars
The Weepies
Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stars
Last played on
Just Blue
The Weepies
Just Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Blue
Last played on
Please Speak Well Of Me
The Weepies
Please Speak Well Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Speak Well Of Me
Last played on
They're In Love, Where Am I
The Weepies
They're In Love, Where Am I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They're In Love, Where Am I
Last played on
Not Your Year
The Weepies
Not Your Year
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Your Year
Last played on
The Weepies - They're In Love, Where Am I?
The Weepies
The Weepies - They're In Love, Where Am I?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Weepies - They're In Love, Where Am I?
Last played on
Hard To Please
The Weepies
Hard To Please
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard To Please
Last played on
Little Bird
The Weepies
Little Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Bird
Last played on
Not a lullaby
The Weepies
Not a lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not a lullaby
Last played on
The Weepies Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist