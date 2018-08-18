CornersBeit Nun, Benny Diction and Deeflux
Corners
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59d348a3-f9a5-46f5-a5ac-539d153befaa
Corners Tracks
Sort by
Perfect 10
Corners
Perfect 10
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect 10
Last played on
Why Not Try (recorded at BBC Introducing from Stoke)
Corners
Why Not Try (recorded at BBC Introducing from Stoke)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't No Way (recorded at BBC Introducing from Stoke)
Corners
Ain't No Way (recorded at BBC Introducing from Stoke)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Used To Be (recorded at BBC Introducing from Stoke)
Corners
Used To Be (recorded at BBC Introducing from Stoke)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cards (recorded at BBC Introducing from Stoke)
Corners
Cards (recorded at BBC Introducing from Stoke)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakout
Corners
Breakout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakout
Last played on
Back to artist