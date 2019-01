Ben Chijioke (born 17 August 1972), better known by his stage name Ty, is a Nigerian British rapper who specializes in British hip hop. He has released three albums on Big Dada. He has collaborated with musicians such as Shortee Blitz, Drew Horley, and Tony Allen.

