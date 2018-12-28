Bavarian Radio Symphony OrchestraFormed 1949
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra (German: Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks) is based in Munich, Germany, one of two full-size symphony orchestras operated under the auspices of Bayerischer Rundfunk, or Bavarian Broadcasting (BR). Its primary concert venues are the Philharmonie am Gasteig and the Herkulessaal in the Residenz.
The orchestra was founded in 1949, with members of an earlier radio orchestra in Munich as the core personnel. Eugen Jochum was the orchestra's first chief conductor, from 1949 until 1960. Subsequent chief conductors have included Rafael Kubelík, Sir Colin Davis and Lorin Maazel. Since 2003, the orchestra's chief conductor has been Mariss Jansons, whose current contract extends through 2024. Jansons has regularly campaigned for a new concert hall for the orchestra since the start of his BRSO tenure.
The orchestra participates in the "Musica Viva" concerts, founded by the composer Karl Amadeus Hartmann, to this day.
Divertimento for orchestra
Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini Op.43 for piano and orchestra
Symphony no. 1 in B flat major Op.38 (Spring)
Mass in C major Op.86
Symphony in three movements
Candide - comic operetta in 2 acts i Overture
Overture in D major H.1a.7
Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen
Symphony No 1 in D major, 'Titan' (2nd mvt)
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 (Nocturne)
Slavonic Dance in C major Op. 46 No.1
The Firebird Suite (1945 Version): X. Finale [Live]
Symphonic Dances, Op. 45: II. Andante con moto (Tempo di valse)
Symphony No. 41 in C K551 'Jupiter': IV. Molto allegro
Symphony No. 40 in G minor K550: I. Molto allegro
Slavonic Dance in E minor, Op 72 No 2
España
Maniai
Overture: Tannhauser
Symphony no. 9 "From the New World" (3rd mvt)
Academic Festival Overture
2 Romanian Rhapsodies, Op. 11: No. 1 in A Major
Polovtsian Dances
Symphony No. 3 in D Minor: VI. Langsam. Ruhevoll. Empfunden
Das Lied von der Erde: IV. Von der Schönheit (Live)
Slavonic Dance in G minor, Op 46 No 8
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Fanfare; The Castle, Brno (Sinfonietta)
Lyrical Waltz orch Batiashvili (Dance of the Dolls)
Mahler: Symphony No. 3 (Fifth Movement)
Pastorale d'Ete
Symphony No. 9 (8) in C Major, D. 944 "Great": II. Andante con moto
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Symphony No. 9 - i) Andante comodo
Palestrina - Act III 'Die Messe'
Serse - Opera In 3 Acts: 'Holdes Laubgezweig'
Sinfonietta
The Noonday Witch Op.108
Slavonic Dances - Series 2 Op.72, No. 5 in B-flat minor
Serenade in E flat major Op.6 for string orchestra: 1st mvt; Andante con moto
Carnival Overture
Prince Igor (Polovtsian Dance No 17)
Kavatine: Traure, mein Herz (Oberon, Act 3)
Symphony No. 1 in D major - 2nd movt: Scherzo
Symphony No. 3 in D Minor: III. Comodo. Scherzando
Proms 2013: Prom 35: Mahler – 'Resurrection' Symphony
Proms 2013: Prom 33: Beethoven, Berlioz
Proms 2007: Prom 62
Proms 2007: Prom 60
Proms 2004: Prom 20
