Ambrose Gauntlett
Ambrose Gauntlett
Ambrose Gauntlett Tracks
Where the bee sucks (The Tempest)
Thomas Arne
'Twas within a furlong of Edinburgh Town
Henry Purcell
Music for a while (Oedipus)
Henry Purcell
Man is for the woman made
Henry Purcell
Where the bee sucks
Douglas Whittaker, Arne, Dame Janet Baker, Martin Isepp & Ambrose Gauntlett
Past BBC Events
Proms 1966: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
2 Sep 1966
2
Sep
1966
Proms 1957: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
4 Sep 1957
4
Sep
1957
Proms 1947: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
3 Sep 1947
3
Sep
1947
Proms 1947: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
14 Aug 1947
14
Aug
1947
Winter Proms 1947–8: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
10 Jan 1947
10
Jan
1947
