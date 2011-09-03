Mark Abis is a British singer-songwriter and musician. His album Changing Inside, produced by Eg White was released on 13 June 2005 on the Serpent label.

Nick Drake's record producer Joe Boyd became interested in the album and reviewed it saying: 'Going back to the mid-Sixties, I have heard more than any one man's share of singer-songwriters. So it takes a lot to get my attention. His melodies are original, his vocals warm and distinctive, a real musical sensibility is obvious, with literary lyrics to boot. My vote for one of the best of the new generation'.

His song "Summerbreeze" has enjoyed several releases, and was recorded by Emiliana Torrini for her album, Love in the Time of Science. "Summerbreeze" has been featured on television programmes including Brothers & Sisters, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The song was included on the 2003 official soundtrack album Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Radio Sunnydale.

His song "For a Woman's Love" was featured on the television programme Eli Stone.