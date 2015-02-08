Clyde HurleyBorn 3 September 1916. Died 15 August 1963
Clyde Hurley
1916-09-03
Clyde Hurley Biography (Wikipedia)
Clyde Lanham Hurley, Jr. (September 3, 1916 – August 14, 1963) was a trumpeter during the big band era. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Clyde Lanham Hurley and Esther Brown. Scott Yanow describes Hurley as "a fine trumpeter with a fat tone and a hard-driving style". He died of a coronary occlusion in Fort Worth leaving two sons and a former wife.
Clyde Hurley Tracks
Quiet Please
Buddy Rich
