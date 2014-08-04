WinterfyllethFormed 2007
Winterfylleth is an English black metal band from Manchester. Since their inception in 2007, the band has released five studio albums and have become a popular act in both the English underground metal scene and the wider international metal arena. Winterfylleth are self-described as "English Heritage Black Metal" and is often considered to be musical 'brothers-in-arms' with fellow English black metal band Wodensthrone owing to the common lyrical and aesthetic themes they share. The band takes its name from the Old English word, 'Winterfylleth' which translates into modern English as 'Winter Full Moon', and is signified by the arrival of the first full moon of winter - which is usually in October.
Whisper Of The Elements
Winterfylleth
Whisper Of The Elements
Void Of Light
Winterfylleth
Void Of Light
Void Of Light
The Fields of Reckoning
Winterfylleth
The Fields of Reckoning
