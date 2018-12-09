Jules Munshin (February 22, 1915 – February 19, 1970) was a song-and-dance artist who had made his name on Broadway when he starred in Call Me Mister. His additional Broadway credits include The Gay Life and Barefoot in the Park.

He appeared in such Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musicals as Easter Parade (1948), Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1949), On the Town (1949) and Silk Stockings (1957).

Munshin died at the age of 54 from a heart attack, three days before his 55th birthday. He had served in the United States Army during World War II.