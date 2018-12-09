Jules MunshinBorn 22 February 1915. Died 19 February 1970
Jules Munshin
1915-02-22
Jules Munshin Biography (Wikipedia)
Jules Munshin (February 22, 1915 – February 19, 1970) was a song-and-dance artist who had made his name on Broadway when he starred in Call Me Mister. His additional Broadway credits include The Gay Life and Barefoot in the Park.
He appeared in such Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musicals as Easter Parade (1948), Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1949), On the Town (1949) and Silk Stockings (1957).
Munshin died at the age of 54 from a heart attack, three days before his 55th birthday. He had served in the United States Army during World War II.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Jules Munshin Tracks
New York, New York
Frank Sinatra
New York, New York
New York, New York
Peter Lorre
Siberia
Siberia
Cole Porter
Silk Stockings (1957) - Chemical Reaction
Silk Stockings (1957) - Chemical Reaction
Cole Porter
Silk Stockings (1957) - Too Bad
Silk Stockings (1957) - Too Bad
