DawesUS band. Formed 2009
Dawes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p031tlxk.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59bc9caa-5700-4c77-9ab7-f089aa7a357f
Dawes Biography (Wikipedia)
Dawes is an American folk rock band from Los Angeles, California. Dawes is composed of brothers Taylor (guitars and vocals) and Griffin Goldsmith (drums), along with Wylie Gelber (bass) and Lee Pardini (keyboards).
