Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de AsturiasFormed May 1991
Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de Asturias
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59bb15a5-443f-4fcc-bb7e-2cb704f1d5bd
Tracks
Sort by
Fandango (Soleriana)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Fandango (Soleriana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44t.jpglink
Fandango (Soleriana)
Last played on
Song of the Sparrow (4 Catalan Songs)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Song of the Sparrow (4 Catalan Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44t.jpglink
Song of the Sparrow (4 Catalan Songs)
Last played on
Back to artist