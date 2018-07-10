ZiaIranian singer Zia Atabay. Born 30 May 1942
Zia Atabay (Persian: ضیا آتابای; born March 30, 1942) is an Iranian-American singer, TV host and human rights activist. Atabay is the founder of the Los Angeles-based National Iranian Televesion.
