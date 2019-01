Victoria Kimani (born 28 July 1985) is a Kenyan singer, songwriter, actress and entertainer. She is currently signed to Chocolate City and is described as the record label's first lady. As a singer, she is popularly known for her numerous hits and sense of style. Her penetration into the African music industry has earned her a number of nominations, with her singles receiving numerous airplay across Africa. Her debut album was expected in 2016.

Apart from singing, she appeared in the film 7 Inch Curve, directed by Shola Thompson.