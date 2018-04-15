Rain ParadeFormed 1981
Rain Parade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59b6510e-f7f1-4631-be8f-0c493db2502d
Rain Parade Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rain Parade is a band that was originally active in the Paisley Underground scene in Los Angeles in the 1980s, and that reunited and resumed touring in 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rain Parade Tracks
Sort by
Broken Horse
Rain Parade
Broken Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken Horse
Last played on
You Are My Friend
Rain Parade
You Are My Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are My Friend
Last played on
One Half Hour Ago
Rain Parade
One Half Hour Ago
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Half Hour Ago
Last played on
this cant be today
Rain Parade
this cant be today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
this cant be today
Last played on
Ain't That Nothing
Rain Parade
Ain't That Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't That Nothing
Last played on
1 Hour 1/2 Ago
Rain Parade
1 Hour 1/2 Ago
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1 Hour 1/2 Ago
Last played on
Rain Parade Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist