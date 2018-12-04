Vito Priante
Vito Priante Tracks
Berenice, regina d'Egitto (Overture)
George Frideric Handel
Sempre dolci ed amorose (Berenice, regina d'Egitto)
George Frideric Handel
Don Giovanni - finale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni - Opera In 2 Acts K.527, final scene
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni (Catalogue Aria)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La gazzetta (The newspaper) Act 2 - from the Rossini Opera Festival 2015, Pesaro
Gioachino Rossini
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 3
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 60: Mozart – The Marriage of Figaro
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-28T18:44:44
