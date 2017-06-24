Leny de Andrade Lima, known professionally as Leny Andrade, was born in Rio de Janeiro, on January 26, 1943, and is a Brazilian singer and musician. Both Andrade's first and last names are sometimes misspelled in English as "Lenn", "Leni", and "Adrade"[citation needed]. She has had several hits on the Brazilian charts. In 2007 she shared a Latin Grammy Award with Cesar Camargo Mariano for Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album, Ao Vivo.

She began her career singing in clubs, lived five years in Mexico, and spent a good part of her life living in the United States and Europe. She studied piano at the Brazilian Conservatory of Music.

She has performed with Paquito D'Rivera, Luiz Eça, Dick Farney, João Donato, Eumir Deodato, Pery Ribeiro, and Francis Hime. Andrade's style is a synthesis of samba and jazz.