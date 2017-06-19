Glenn Peter Gregory (born 16 May 1958) is an English singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist whose music career spans more than 30 years. He came to prominence in the early 1980s as co-founder and lead singer of the new wave and synthpop band Heaven 17, which released six singles that entered the Top 40 charts in the United Kingdom during the 1980s, and 1990s, including "Temptation", "Come Live with Me", "Crushed by the Wheels of Industry", "Sunset Now", "This Is Mine", and "(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang"