Glenn Gregory
1958-05-16
Glenn Gregory Biography (Wikipedia)
Glenn Peter Gregory (born 16 May 1958) is an English singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist whose music career spans more than 30 years. He came to prominence in the early 1980s as co-founder and lead singer of the new wave and synthpop band Heaven 17, which released six singles that entered the Top 40 charts in the United Kingdom during the 1980s, and 1990s, including "Temptation", "Come Live with Me", "Crushed by the Wheels of Industry", "Sunset Now", "This Is Mine", and "(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang"
Party Fears Two (feat. Glenn Gregory)
B.E.F.
Party Fears Two (feat. Glenn Gregory)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hw.jpglink
Party Fears Two (feat. Glenn Gregory)
Last played on
Rock 'n' Roll Suicide
Tony Visconti
Rock 'n' Roll Suicide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock 'n' Roll Suicide
Last played on
Wichita Lineman
Glenn Gregory
Wichita Lineman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wichita Lineman
Last played on
Holy Holy
Glenn Gregory
Holy Holy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holy Holy
Last played on
We Are King
Woody Woodmansey
We Are King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are King
Last played on
It Was A Very Good Year (feat. Glenn Gregory)
B.E.F.
It Was A Very Good Year (feat. Glenn Gregory)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hw.jpglink
It Was A Very Good Year (feat. Glenn Gregory)
Last played on
Together At Christmas
Glenn Gregory
Together At Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Together At Christmas
Last played on
Party Fears Two
Glenn Gregory
Party Fears Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Party Fears Two
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Glenn Gregory, Woody Woodmansey, Tony Visconti, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy and John Bramwell
York Barbican, York, UK
9
Feb
2019
Glenn Gregory, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Tony Visconti and John Bramwell
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
10
Feb
2019
Glenn Gregory, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Woody Woodmansey, Tony Visconti and John Bramwell
O2 ABC Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
12
Feb
2019
Glenn Gregory, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Tony Visconti and John Bramwell
Tyne Theatre, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
13
Feb
2019
Glenn Gregory, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Tony Visconti and John Bramwell
Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
