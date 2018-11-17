The Brothers FourFormed 1957
The Brothers Four
1957
The Brothers Four Biography (Wikipedia)
The Brothers Four is an American folk singing group, founded in 1957 in Seattle, Washington, known for their 1960 hit song "Greenfields".
The Brothers Four Tracks
Revolution
Green Leaves of Summer
Greenfields
Nobody Knows
Ghost Riders In The Sky
Five Hundred Miles
Yellow bird
The Brothers Four Links
