Scottish Ensemble is a professional string orchestra based in Glasgow, Scotland and led by Artistic Director and violinist Jonathan Morton.

Committed to re-defining perceptions and experiences of classical music, the group delivers performances from more conventional classical concerts to, more recently, collaborations with artists from a variety of other musical genres and art forms, including theatre, visual art and contemporary dance. Recent collaborators have included Scottish theatre company Vanishing Point; Swedish contemporary dance company Andersson Dance; electronic/classical crossover artist Anna Meredith and visual artist Eleanor Meredith; and visual artist Toby Paterson. The ensemble's innovative work across the past five years has resulted in nominations in the Innovation category at the international Classical:NEXT Awards, and the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Awards, as well as a growing reputation for creating bold, adventurous work that challenges pre-conceptions about what classical music performance can be.