Freddie HubbardBorn 7 April 1938. Died 29 December 2009
Frederick Dewayne Hubbard (April 7, 1938 – December 29, 2008) was an American jazz trumpeter. He was known primarily for playing in the bebop, hard bop, and post-bop styles from the early 1960s onwards. His unmistakable and influential tone contributed to new perspectives for modern jazz and bebop.
Freddie Hubbard Tracks
The Things We Did Last Summer
Freddie Hubbard
Body And Soul
Freddie Hubbard
Delphia
Freddie Hubbard
Gypsy Blue
Freddie Hubbard
You're My Everything
Freddie Hubbard
People Make the World Go Round
Freddie Hubbard
Ride Like The Wind
Freddie Hubbard
Gibraltar
Freddie Hubbard
Blues For Duane
Freddie Hubbard
Osie Mae
Freddie Hubbard
All Or Nothing At All
Freddie Hubbard
Sunflower
Freddie Hubbard
Little Sunflower (feat. Al Jarreau)
Freddie Hubbard
In a Mist
Freddie Hubbard
I'll Never Smile Again
Bill Evans
Red Clay
Freddie Hubbard
Speak No Evil
Wayne Shorter
Open Sesame
Freddie Hubbard
Miss Toni
Eric Dolphy
Backlash
Freddie Hubbard
Little Sunflower
Freddie Hubbard
The Return Of The Prodigal Son
Freddie Hubbard
The Quintessence
Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
You're Gonna Lose Me (feat. Jeanie Tracy)
Freddie Hubbard
Back To Lovin Again
Freddie Hubbard
Dear John
Freddie Hubbard
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Freddie Hubbard
Miss Hazel
Tina Brooks
Up Jumped Spring
Freddie Hubbard
Brigitte
Freddie Hubbard
Hat and Beard
Eric Dolphy
Free Jazz
Ed Blackwell
Sister Stine
Freddie Hubbard
Gazzelloni
Eric Dolphy
Cantaloupe Island
Herbie Hancock
I'm A Fool To Want You
Barry Harris, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Dexter Gordon, Bob Cranshaw & Billy Higgins
Weaver Of Dreams
Freddie Hubbard
Jodo
Freddie Hubbard
Bluesnik
Jackie McLean
