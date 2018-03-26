Johnny CarrollBorn 23 October 1937. Died 18 February 1995
Johnny Carroll
1937-10-23
Johnny Carroll Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Carroll (October 23, 1937 – January 13, 1995) was an American rockabilly musician.
Johnny Carroll Tracks
Hot Rock
Turkey in the Straw
Lonesome Boy
Crazy Crazy Lovin'
