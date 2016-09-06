Kyla Tamiko LeBlanc (née Uyede), better known by her stage name Kytami, is a Canadian musician. Born in Vancouver, she started taking violin lessons at the age of three, and trained classically at the Vancouver Academy of Music from ages 3 to 17. At the age of 23 she started playing in a band at the Dubh Linn Gate Pub. In 2002 she moved back to Vancouver and recorded her first album Conflation. In 2006 she co-founded the group Delhi 2 Dublin, but left in late 2010 to continue pursuing her solo career. The "Kytami" stage name blends her first and middle names. She is of mixed Japanese, Filipino, and English descent.