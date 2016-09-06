Kytami
Kyla Tamiko LeBlanc (née Uyede), better known by her stage name Kytami, is a Canadian musician. Born in Vancouver, she started taking violin lessons at the age of three, and trained classically at the Vancouver Academy of Music from ages 3 to 17. At the age of 23 she started playing in a band at the Dubh Linn Gate Pub. In 2002 she moved back to Vancouver and recorded her first album Conflation. In 2006 she co-founded the group Delhi 2 Dublin, but left in late 2010 to continue pursuing her solo career. The "Kytami" stage name blends her first and middle names. She is of mixed Japanese, Filipino, and English descent.
Kytami Tracks
Spread Love (feat. Kytami)
Freestylers
Spread Love (feat. Kytami)
Spread Love (feat. Kytami)
