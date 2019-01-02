Grizzly Bear
2002
Grizzly Bear is an American rock band from Brooklyn, New York, formed in 2002. The band consists of Edward Droste (vocals, guitar, keyboards, omnichord), Daniel Rossen (vocals, guitar, banjo, keyboards), Chris Taylor (bass, backing vocals, various instruments, producer), and Christopher Bear (drums, backing vocals). The band employs traditional and electronic instruments. Their sound has been categorized as psychedelic pop, folk rock, and experimental, and is dominated by the use of vocal harmonies.
Two Weeks
Grizzly Bear
Two Weeks
Mourning Sound
Grizzly Bear
Mourning Sound
Yet Again
Grizzly Bear
Yet Again
Neighbors
Grizzly Bear
Neighbors
Lullabye
Grizzly Bear
Lullabye
While You Wait For The Others
Grizzly Bear
While You Wait For The Others
Four Cypresses
Grizzly Bear
Four Cypresses
Losing All Sense
Grizzly Bear
Losing All Sense
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
2013-07-21T18:24:22
21
Jul
2013
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
