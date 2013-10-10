Elodie LautenBorn 20 October 1950. Died 3 June 2014
Elodie Lauten
1950-10-20
Elodie Lauten Biography (Wikipedia)
Elodie Lauten (October 20, 1950 – June 3, 2014) was a French-born American composer described as postminimalist or a microtonalist.
