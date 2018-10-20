Kim Begley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59a4c165-6e71-4997-9caa-8c2df692a381
Kim Begley Tracks
Sort by
Te Deum in C
Anton Bruckner
Te Deum in C
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Te Deum in C
Last played on
Symphony No 9, 4th Movement
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 9, 4th Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 9, 4th Movement
Last played on
Song of songs - lyrical drama in 5 scenes
Granville Bantock
Song of songs - lyrical drama in 5 scenes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3kg.jpglink
Song of songs - lyrical drama in 5 scenes
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev6mbp
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-19T18:04:25
19
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 56
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evm5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2002-09-01T18:04:25
1
Sep
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 73 - Last Night of the Proms 2001
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4f3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2001-09-15T18:04:25
15
Sep
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 73 - Last Night of the Proms 2001
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e55whn
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-16T18:04:25
16
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 69
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebr5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2000-09-06T18:04:25
6
Sep
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 69
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist