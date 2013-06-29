Frank Hamilton (born August 3, 1934) is an American folk musician, collector of folk songs, and educator. He co-founded the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, Illinois. As a performer, he has recorded for several labels, including Folkways Records. He was a member of the folk group The Weavers in the early 1960s, and appeared at the first Newport Folk Festival in 1959. He was the house musician - playing guitar and other folk instruments - for Chicago's Gate of Horn, the nation's first folk music nightclub. After many years of teaching, playing and singing in California he married a second time, and with his wife relocated to Atlanta, where he performs on jazz guitar and co-founded the Frank Hamilton School in 2015.