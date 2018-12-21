Tobias KochBorn 11 September 1968
Tobias Koch
Tobias Koch Biography (Wikipedia)
Tobias Koch (born September 11, 1968) is a German pianist.
Tobias Koch Tracks
Vom Himmel hoch - canonic variations BWV.769 arr piano
Johann Sebastian Bach
Vom Himmel hoch - canonic variations BWV.769 arr piano
Last played on
Rondo in C major B.27 (Op.73) arr. for 2 pianos
Frédéric Chopin
Rondo in C major B.27 (Op.73) arr. for 2 pianos
Last played on
Andante and variations in B flat major Op 46, arr. for 2 pianos
Robert Schumann
Andante and variations in B flat major Op 46, arr. for 2 pianos
Last played on
Alteration of the 'Moonlight' Sonata, Op.27, No.2: III. Allegro agitato
Giselher Klebe
Alteration of the 'Moonlight' Sonata, Op.27, No.2: III. Allegro agitato
Performer
Last played on
Alteration of the Sonata for Piano Op. 27/2: I. Adagio sostenuto
Giselher Klebe
Alteration of the Sonata for Piano Op. 27/2: I. Adagio sostenuto
Performer
Last played on
Children of Piraeus
Manos Hadjidakis
Children of Piraeus
7 Klavierstucke in Fughettenform Op.126 for piano (excerpts)
Robert Schumann
7 Klavierstucke in Fughettenform Op.126 for piano (excerpts)
6 Studies (Op.56), arr. Debussy for 2 pianos
Robert Schumann
6 Studies (Op.56), arr. Debussy for 2 pianos
4 Fugues Op.72 for piano (excerpts)
Robert Schumann
4 Fugues Op.72 for piano (excerpts)
Hommage a Handel Op.92 for 2 pianos
Ignaz Moscheles
Hommage a Handel Op.92 for 2 pianos
