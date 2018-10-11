Charles KoechlinBorn 27 November 1867. Died 31 December 1950
Charles Koechlin
1867-11-27
Charles Koechlin Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Koechlin, baptized Charles-Louis-Eugène Koechlin (27 November 1867 – 31 December 1950), was a French composer, teacher and writer on music. He was a political radical all his life and a passionate enthusiast for such diverse things as medieval music, The Jungle Book of Rudyard Kipling, Johann Sebastian Bach, film stars (especially Lilian Harvey and Ginger Rogers), traveling, stereoscopic photography and socialism. He once said: "The artist needs an ivory tower, not as an escape from the world, but as a place where he can view the world and be himself. This tower is for the artist like a lighthouse shining out across the world."
Charles Koechlin Performances & Interviews
Charles Koechlin Tracks
Horn Sonata
Charles Koechlin
Horn Sonata
Horn Sonata
Bourree Fantasque
Emmanuel Chabrier
Bourree Fantasque
Bourree Fantasque
'Shéhérazade' Mélodies (excerpts)
Charles Koechlin
'Shéhérazade' Mélodies (excerpts)
'Shéhérazade' Mélodies (excerpts)
The Jungle Book - The Spring Running: Mowgli
Charles Koechlin
The Jungle Book - The Spring Running: Mowgli
The Jungle Book - The Spring Running: Mowgli
Poeme, Op.70bis (1st mvt)
Charles Koechlin
Poeme, Op.70bis (1st mvt)
Poeme, Op.70bis (1st mvt)
On distant waves
Charles Koechlin
On distant waves
On distant waves
Vers La Voute Etoilee - Symphonic Poem Op.129
Charles Koechlin
Vers La Voute Etoilee - Symphonic Poem Op.129
Vers La Voute Etoilee - Symphonic Poem Op.129
Sonata for 2 flutes, Op.75; Allegro
Charles Koechlin
Sonata for 2 flutes, Op.75; Allegro
Sonata for 2 flutes, Op.75; Allegro
Les Bandar-Log, Op.176
Charles Koechlin
Les Bandar-Log, Op.176
Les Bandar-Log, Op.176
Les Bandar-Log
Charles Koechlin
Les Bandar-Log
Les Bandar-Log
La Caravane from Les Heures persanes (extract)
Charles Koechlin
La Caravane from Les Heures persanes (extract)
La Caravane from Les Heures persanes (extract)
La méditation de Purun Baghat
Charles Koechlin
La méditation de Purun Baghat
La méditation de Purun Baghat
'Le voyage' (Proms 2017)
Charles Koechlin
'Le voyage' (Proms 2017)
'Le voyage' (Proms 2017)
'La chanson d'Ishak de Moussoul' (Proms 2017)
Charles Koechlin
'La chanson d'Ishak de Moussoul' (Proms 2017)
'La chanson d'Ishak de Moussoul' (Proms 2017)
Shéhérazade – 'Chanson d'Engaddi' (Proms 2017)
Charles Koechlin
Shéhérazade – 'Chanson d'Engaddi' (Proms 2017)
Shéhérazade – 'Chanson d'Engaddi' (Proms 2017)
Le Repos de Tityre
Charles Koechlin
Le Repos de Tityre
Le Repos de Tityre
Wind Septet
Charles Koechlin
Wind Septet
Wind Septet
2 Poemes symphoniques: No.2 Vers la plage lointaine
Charles Koechlin
2 Poemes symphoniques: No.2 Vers la plage lointaine
2 Poemes symphoniques: No.2 Vers la plage lointaine
La Loi de la Jungle, Op.175
Charles Koechlin
La Loi de la Jungle, Op.175
La Loi de la Jungle, Op.175
La Méditation de Purun Bhagat, Op.159
Charles Koechlin
La Méditation de Purun Bhagat, Op.159
La Méditation de Purun Bhagat, Op.159
Monody for cor anglais Op. 216
Charles Koechlin
Monody for cor anglais Op. 216
Monody for cor anglais Op. 216
Sept Chansons pour Gladys - no.6: La Colombe
Charles Koechlin
Sept Chansons pour Gladys - no.6: La Colombe
Sept Chansons pour Gladys - no.6: La Colombe
IV. Aux Temps des Fees (Quatre Poemes d'Edmond Haraucourt)
Charles Koechlin
IV. Aux Temps des Fees (Quatre Poemes d'Edmond Haraucourt)
IV. Aux Temps des Fees (Quatre Poemes d'Edmond Haraucourt)
Poeme for Horn and Orchestra
Charles Koechlin
Poeme for Horn and Orchestra
Poeme for Horn and Orchestra
Poème
Koechlin
Poème
Poème
The Jungle Book: Les Bandar-Log
Charles Koechlin
The Jungle Book: Les Bandar-Log
The Jungle Book: Les Bandar-Log
3 Poems from Jungle Book
Charles Koechlin
3 Poems from Jungle Book
3 Poems from Jungle Book
Vers la Voute etoilee, Op. 129
Charles Koechlin
Vers la Voute etoilee, Op. 129
Vers la Voute etoilee, Op. 129
Quartet no. 3, op. 72
Charles Koechlin
Quartet no. 3, op. 72
Quartet no. 3, op. 72
Piano Quintet opus 80 LAssaut de lennemi La Blessure
Charles Koechlin
Piano Quintet opus 80 LAssaut de lennemi La Blessure
Piano Quintet opus 80 LAssaut de lennemi La Blessure
Sonata Op.70 for horn and piano
Charles Koechlin
Sonata Op.70 for horn and piano
Sonata Op.70 for horn and piano
Sonata Op.52 for flute and piano
Danielle Cholette, Charles Koechlin & Philippe Racine
Sonata Op.52 for flute and piano
Sonata Op.52 for flute and piano
Etudes Antiques Op 46 (mvts 2 -4) (feat. Charles Koechlin)
Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra
Etudes Antiques Op 46 (mvts 2 -4) (feat. Charles Koechlin)
Etudes Antiques Op 46 (mvts 2 -4) (feat. Charles Koechlin)
Sonata for Piano and Flute op 52
Philippe Racine and Daniel Cholette & Charles Koechlin
Sonata for Piano and Flute op 52
Sonata for Piano and Flute op 52
Les bander-log, Op 176 (The Jungle Book)
Charles Koechlin
Les bander-log, Op 176 (The Jungle Book)
Bassoon Sonata Op.71
Charles Koechlin
Bassoon Sonata Op.71
Bassoon Sonata Op.71
Primavera for flute, harpe, violin, viola and cello (first movement)
Charles Koechlin
Primavera for flute, harpe, violin, viola and cello (first movement)
L Album De Lilian [excerpts]
Charles Koechlin
L Album De Lilian [excerpts]
L Album De Lilian [excerpts]
Quintet no 2
Charles Koechlin
Quintet no 2
Quintet no 2
Sonatina for oboe d'amore and chamber ensemble
Charles Koechlin
Sonatina for oboe d'amore and chamber ensemble
Sonatina for oboe d'amore and chamber ensemble
Vers Le Soleil - Towards the Sun, Op.174
Charles Koechlin
Vers Le Soleil - Towards the Sun, Op.174
Vers Le Soleil - Towards the Sun, Op.174
Vers Le Soleil: Sept Monodies for Ondes Martenot
Charles Koechlin
Vers Le Soleil: Sept Monodies for Ondes Martenot
Vers Le Soleil: Sept Monodies for Ondes Martenot
