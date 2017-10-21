Tom HickoxUK singer-songwriter. Born 1981
Tom Hickox
1981
Tom Hickox Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Hickox is a singer-songwriter from North London, born in 1981. He is the son of Richard Hickox CBE, one of Britain's most renowned conductors and Grammy Award winner with over 280 recordings to his credit. His mother was an orchestral timpanist.
Istanbul
Tom Hickox
Istanbul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Istanbul
Last played on
Monsters in the Deep
Tom Hickox
Monsters in the Deep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monsters in the Deep
Last played on
The Dubbing Artist
Tom Hickox
The Dubbing Artist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dubbing Artist
Last played on
A Normal Boy
Tom Hickox
A Normal Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Normal Boy
Last played on
The Fanfare
Tom Hickox
The Fanfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fanfare
Last played on
Good Night
Tom Hickox
Good Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rkkjd.jpglink
Good Night
Last played on
The Lisbon Maru
Tom Hickox
The Lisbon Maru
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lisbon Maru
Last played on
The Lisbon Maru (Live In Session)
Tom Hickox
Tom Hickox
The Lisbon Maru (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lisbon Maru (Live In Session)
Last played on
Out Of The Warzone
Tom Hickox
Out Of The Warzone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of The Warzone
Last played on
The Lisbon Maru
Tom Hickox
The Lisbon Maru
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lisbon Maru
Last played on
White Roses Red
Tom Hickox
White Roses Red
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Roses Red
Last played on
White Roses White
Tom Hickox
White Roses White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Roses White
Last played on
The Pretty Pride Of Russia
Tom Hickox
Tom Hickox
The Pretty Pride Of Russia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pretty Pride Of Russia
Last played on
