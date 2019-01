Tom Hickox is a singer-songwriter from North London, born in 1981. He is the son of Richard Hickox CBE, one of Britain's most renowned conductors and Grammy Award winner with over 280 recordings to his credit. His mother was an orchestral timpanist.

